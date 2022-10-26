Robert K. Garner, who was charged with murder in the 2017 death of a passenger in a car wreck, was acquitted of the charge Monday night by a jury.
Garner, 23, was found not guilty of murder after a weeklong trial in Daviess Circuit Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Robert K. Garner, who was charged with murder in the 2017 death of a passenger in a car wreck, was acquitted of the charge Monday night by a jury.
Garner, 23, was found not guilty of murder after a weeklong trial in Daviess Circuit Court.
Garner was charged with murder and driving under the influence in the Sep. 3 crash that caused the death of Tyler Glover, 22.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the vehicle Garner was driving left the road and overturned in a lake. When responders arrived, they found Garner tying to hold Glover out of the water.
It’s the second time Garner has been tried on the charges. In February, Garner’s first trial ended on the second day in a mistrial, when court officials received a report of attempted jury tampering.
Joshua C. Story, 43, was indicted for jury tampering in March by the grand jury.
Jurors also found Garner not guilty of manslaughter, which they were allowed to consider as an alternative to the murder charge. The jury could not reach a decision on a second lesser charge of reckless homicide.
Garner was found guilty of driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor.
Because the jury couldn’t make a decision on the reckless homicide charge, prosecutors have the option of taking Garner to trial again on the charge. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Tuesday a decision on whether to try Garner again hadn’t been made.
“We are looking at it; it’s one of the options out there,” Kuegel said. “Obviously, we want to talk with (Glover’s) family about that.”
Ad additional hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.