Robert K. Garner, the Daviess County man who was 18 when involved in a DUI crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle, pleaded guilty to lesser charges Friday in Daviess Circuit Court.

Garner, 23, was tried last month on charges of murder and driving under the influence in the Sept. 3, 2017, death of Cody Glover, 22.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.