Garth Brooks is coming to the Holiday Drive-in in Reo, Indiana, on June 27.
But not in person.
Brooks is simulcasting a live concert to 300 drive-ins across America at 9 p.m. that day.
And the Holiday Drive-in is among the largest venues.
Tim Moseley, whose family owns the 65-year-old drive-in which boasts six screens, said, “We’re showing it on two screens. If it sells out, there will be 400 cars. Most drive-ins only have room for 200 to 300 cars.”
Tickets are $100 a carload.
As many people are allowed in the car as there are seatbelts, Moseley said.
“It sounds a little rich for around here,” he said. “But it’s cheaper than a concert.”
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at https://www.ticketmaster.com/garth-brooks-tickets/art ist/732705
Moseley said he expects tickets to go fast.
“He can sell out a 70,000-seat arena in two hours,” he said of Brooks.
Moseley said he hopes if the event sells out, it can be shown again on June 28.
“They’re going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only,” Brooks said on “Good Morning America.”
“We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing ... we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying,’ ” he said.
Moseley said the show starts at 9 p.m. on June 27.
“We’ll probably open the gates at 6 p.m.,” he said.
Moseley said Brooks will have representatives at the drive-in to handle everything.
“He can’t sell merchandise because of COVID-19,” he said. “But people can order it online.”
The live show comes at a time when movie theaters — indoor or drive-ins — have almost no new movies to show.
“We’re all playing older material because there’s nothing new yet because of COVID-19,” Moseley said.
But, he said, “It hasn’t been bad for us because there’s no place else to go. I’ve played ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986), ‘Footloose’ (1984) and ‘Jaws’ (1975). Those movies were out before these people were born and they’ve all played well.”
But Garth Brooks is expected to be a lot bigger.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.