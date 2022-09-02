On Sept. 15, Gary Tunget will close the doors on Gary’s Fleur-de-Lis, 2219 Frederica St., and end a 45-year career as a florist.
But he’s 66 and isn’t ready to completely retire.
“I’ll find something else to do,” Tunget said Thursday. “But it won’t be this.”
He said he and his wife, Mary Lisa, have worked alone in the business for the past two years.
“It’s been seven days a week,” Tunget said. “And I’m ready for something else.”
Working with floral arrangements is a lot more physical labor than people realize, he said.
Tunget said when he started in the business, there were eight florists in town.
When he leaves, he said there will be three.
“COVID changed everything,” he said.
People are buying fewer flowers for funerals these days than in the past, Tunget said.
“This generation doesn’t have the same needs as other generations,” he said.
Tunget said he started in the floral business when he was a student at Western Kentucky University, delivering flowers for a shop in Bowling Green.
After college, he worked for two other florists here.
But the seed for his career was planted in Calhoun when he was boy.
“My grandmother lived two doors down from a florist,” Tunget said. “I would hang out there and watch them make arrangements.”
He was an art major in college.
And that came in handy with floral arrangements, he said.
The business is located in a 100-year-old house that’s been such things as a tobacco store, dance studio and apartment house though the years.
Tunget said Kurtz Auction & Realty will sell it at auction in late October.
He’s been active in the Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution for years.
And Tunget said he’ll be traveling to Maryland later this year to see two of his ancestors honored by a chapter there.
