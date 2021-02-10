A gas leak forced the YMCA of Owensboro and Daviess County to shut down for part of Tuesday.
The leak was originally reported Monday night and the building had to be evacuated.
John Alexander, CEO of the YMCA, said Tuesday that the repairs were completed and the facility had reopened.
In a statement from YMCA Owensboro Monday night, the facility was evacuated around 5 p.m. Monday due to a natural gas smell.
Facilities director Josh James later reported that Atmos Energy arrived and determined the leaks were likely in the facility’s boiler and in two of its water heaters.
The facility remained closed through much of Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, Alexander said the leaks were under control and had plans to reopen the facility before the end of the day.
“The leaks have been repaired and located and everything should be good,” he said.
Alexander said there were four identified leaks, one in a gas line, the other near the shut-off valve for the boiler, and two on the water heaters, which he said were put in not that long ago.
“Those has just been installed, I think, three to four years ago,” he said.
YMCA Owensboro released another statement Tuesday afternoon with the plan to reopen by 2 p.m.
The statement said all gas leaks had been sealed and the boiler was back up and running with the heat having steadily climbed to 65 degrees throughout the building.
Because of the repairs, child care was also unavailable Tuesday, but evening classes were to be continued.
“We’re very fortunate to have everything taken care of and repaired,” Alexander said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
