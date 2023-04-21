A portion of Kentucky 54 was shut down and a neighborhood partially evacuated Thursday due to a natural gas leak.
Atmos, the Owensboro Fire Department and other emergency personnel were called to the 4700 block of Highway 54 shortly after 11:30 a.m. when an auger operator cut into a gas line.
Traffic, which included a funeral procession, had to be diverted while Atmos worked to shut off the gas to make the repairs.
According to Cody Townsend, an Atmos operations supervisor overseeing the repair, it was an independent contractor who caused the leak while trying to clear a sewer line inside a neighborhood on Kings Mills Run.
At around noon, Townsend estimated it would take at least two hours to repair the leak. By 2 p.m., the leak was under control and Highway 54 reopened to traffic.
Although emergency personnel were called to the site, there were no injuries or other damage reported.
“Anytime we have a hit line, it’s standard procedure to call 911,” Townsend said. “They’re our friends in this business, and they help us make the area safe for our customers and the towns we serve.”
