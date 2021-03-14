Gas prices may be going up 10 cents a gallon this year, area legislators said Saturday during an online legislative forum sponsored by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
And getting a permanent second family court judge for Daviess County may be in trouble.
State Rep. Suzanne Miles, majority caucus chairman, said only four legislative days remain in the session.
She said conversations on the gas tax increase, plus a $150-a-year fee for electric vehicles, are still taking place.
State Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, said, “Tax is a four-letter word. But if we’re going to have roads, we have to pay the road bill.”
State Rep. Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican who represents part of Daviess County, said people who drive through Kentucky usually buy gas here and help pay the tax.
Bad roads, he said, cause more in car repairs than the tax would cost.
Gooch said some people say that during a pandemic isn’t a good time to raise taxes.
But he said policies of the Biden Administration are likely to drive gas prices up to $3 a gallon by Labor Day and higher next year.
That would make it harder to raise gas taxes later, Gooch said.
The state said last week that road fund receipts last month totaled $125.8 million — down 2% from a year earlier.
But they are up 0.3% for the first eight months of the fiscal year.
The report said, “The official Road Fund revenue estimate call for revenues to increase 5.8% for the fiscal year. Based on year-to-date tax collections, revenues must increase 18.3% for the remainder of the year to meet the official estimate.”
It said that last year, road fund revenues fell 17.1% from March through June as people curtailed driving in the early weeks of the pandemic.
Family court judgeLocal officials have been pushing for a permanent second family court judge in Daviess County for years.
Currently, Julie Hawes Gordon is Daviess County’s only permanent family court judge.
Hancock District Judge John McCarty is working as a second family court judge in Daviess County, while still hearing some district court cases in the 38th District.
But that solution was meant to be temporary.
Johnson got House Bill 327, a bill that would move Hancock County out of the 38th Judicial District and place it in the Sixth District with Daviess County, through the House.
The bill is now in the Senate.
But it would also eliminate one of the two District Court judge positions in the 38th District and shift that position to the Sixth District as a second family court judge.
That hasn’t set well with the 38th District.
And the bill was amended in the Senate to make changes to other judicial districts across the state.
Sen. Matt Castlen, a Daviess County Republican, said he has filed another amendment that would just add a second family court judge to Daviess County without taking one from the 38th District.
Whatever the Senate does has to go back to the House of Representatives for concurrence.
Johnson said, “Anytime you add something to a bill, it makes it more problematic.”
Castlen said he’s trying to find a good compromise.
BroadbandLegislators said they’re still working on legislation to get high-speed internet service to rural areas of the state.
Gooch said, “Everyone has a right to have broadband.”
Miles said government money has to be part of the equation because some homes are too isolated for private companies to be able to serve.
Johnson said spending $250 million for rural internet “will change Kentucky.”
Unemployment benefitsState Rep. Scott Lewis, an Ohio County Republican, said he’s still getting calls from people who still haven’t received an unemployment check since being laid off a year ago.
“People have lost cars, homes and a lot of other things,” he said.
Gooch said Kentucky didn’t have any problems with its elections last year. But he said he didn’t believe national results in the presidential race were accurate.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.