What a great day it was. And by that I mean it’s not every day that an old man gets to gather with a group of 1950 classmates and relive a good part of the last 90 years.
That old man was me, and the rest were members of the Saint Frances Academy class of 1950. While only a birthday get-together, it also was a rewind of our 72nd class reunion.
Being old and trying to remember is one thing. Being with several others of the same age pushed trying out of the way and brought a bevy of memories right back up to the front door.
None of the guys I gathered with at the luncheon were overly impressed when I recalled having dated Florence Henderson in high school. And they just sort of looked away when I mentioned that Florence was back in Owensboro a few years back to accept her entry into the city’s Walk of Fame and told the large crowd gathered that she and I were high school sweethearts.
My bride also was not overly impressed that one time I told her her about my very short high school romance with Florence.
So much for teenage romance, a romance, by the way, that went nowhere in high school and had no chance at all afterward. Florence was destined for Broadway and television stardom, and I eventually found the love of my life and a long career in journalism.
Not all of the surviving members of the class of 1950 were present for Tuesday’s luncheon, but the ones that did — despite three or four crutches and a walker — seemed to be accepting their long collection of years.
And two of those present, myself and Bob Howe, were not actually members but were graciously included by the others. Bob left Saint Frances after the sixth grade and completed his education at the former Tech High School, and I dropped out after the 11th grade and joined the U.S. Navy.
As mentioned before, I did get my GED while in the Navy and attended Brescia University for one year.
But all of that was peanuts compared to Tuesday’s gathering. And I can say that despite being wrapped around the whipping post by Bob and Francis Thompson, a past teacher at Owensboro Catholic and Apollo High. Bob Howe made it public that I spelled his name Howell in a past column, and Francis Thompson said I misspelled St. Frances.
I was tempted to ask Bob (howe) I managed to do that.
The rest of the legally-recognized class members present were Stuart Coomes, Bill Coomes, Gene Higdon and Margaret Payne.
That stacked up to be a lot of years and a world of memories. Come the next birthday of one of the class members, we’ll all get together again and just hope none of them have run out of years.
