Tourism has become big business in Beaver Dam in the last five years.
And when JoBeth Embry resigned as executive director of the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission earlier this spring, the board moved quickly to hire Becky Geary to fill the role.
Darren Risinger, commission chairman, said Geary has helped with the Beaver Dam Amphitheater for several years.
And the 5,000-seat amphitheater is the life’s blood of Beaver Dam tourism.
The $1.69-million facility opened in 2014 inside Beaver Dam’s 33-acre Ray Chapman Sports Complex.
It was financed by the city’s restaurant tax, which brings in around $450,000 a year and can only be used for tourism.
In the past six years, Beaver Dam has brought in such acts as Sheryl Crowe, Old Crow Medicine Show and the late John Prine to perform there.
Casting Crowns is scheduled to perform on Sept. 5; RATT, Lita Ford and the original members of BulletBoys on Sept. 26; and Tanya Tucker on Oct. 2.
“We were doing great until this (pandemic) put a screeching halt to everything,” Risinger said. “We want to get bigger and better, bring in bigger names.”
He said, “We don’t have any expansion plans as of yet. But we’re hoping to draw a hotel in to give people more reasons to come to Beaver Dam.”
Risinger said, “People say the amphitheater is unreal in a community our size.”
Geary, who was head teller at Cecilian Bank in Ohio County before her appointment, said, “I want to work with the small businesses to help them grow.”
She said, “I will work hard to draw in tourists from other counties and states, along with keeping local residents shopping local. I am excited to see what the future holds with new businesses opening, festivals and concerts at the amphitheater.”
Geary said, “We had a free concert with the Kentucky HeadHunters last Saturday and it was awesome. Everybody followed the rules and had a good time. People just want to get out and do things.”
Heath Eric, who promotes the concerts in Beaver Dam, said, “The Kentucky Headhunters entertained a capacity crowd on June 13.”
He said, “Approximately 100 available spots at Ohio County High School parking lot were claimed within minutes of opening the free online ticket registration process. An overflow parking lot just north of the school also had an additional 125 to 150 vehicles.”
He said people attending the event raised more than $1,500 for the Ohio County Food Pantry and donated more than 150 pounds of non-perishable food items.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
