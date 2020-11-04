In Ohio County’s contested races, Anthony Geary beat Dwight Raymond for a seat on the Ohio County Public Schools Board of Education in the third district.
The unofficial vote for Geary was 1,143, while Raymond earned 744.
Four residents — Sandy Robinson, Charles Patton, Kevin Davis and James Crump — ran for four seats in the Beaver Dam City Commission race.
The race was close between the top two — Robinson and Patton — who each received more than 28% of votes cast.
In the Centertown City Commission race, voters were asked to choose four of six candidates. Grace Bishop earned the most votes, followed by Andy McIntyre, Vic Daughtery and Michael Aldridge.
The Fordsville City Commission contest went to Charles Mattingly, Jeffrey Fuqua, James Dalton and Richard Smith.
Beau Wright topped other candidates in the Hartford City Council race by winning nearly 18% of the vote.
Jerry Likes came in second with more than 13%.
Tony Renfrow, Stacia Cole and Mary Belle Fisher each earned more than 10% of votes, and David Coleman took the last of six seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.