When most people think about Thanksgiving, turkey is usually near the top of their list.
But for me, it’s geese.
Oh, I’m not talking eating.
Guinea was our bird of choice when I was a kid.
But for me, the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas usually meant a trip to Horseshoe Lake State Fish & Wildlife Area near Miller City, Illinois.
The Canada geese always came down then to our neck of the woods for the winter.
It was our version of the swallows at Capistrano or the buzzards at Hinckley, Ohio.
We continued that tradition every year until my parents’ health became too fragile.
They say 150,000 Canada geese winter at Horseshoe Lake, and I wouldn’t doubt it.
The lake was filled with them back then.
And they would walk up close to the cars that were parked near to the water in the 11,692-acre wildlife management area.
They seemed to know that this was a protected area and to stay away from the hunting areas a few miles away.
We didn’t come to hunt.
We just enjoyed watching the majestic birds.
When our son was little, we would let him out of the car, and he would run to try to catch the geese.
They always stayed one or more steps ahead of him.
It’s been more than 20 years since the last time we drove the 20 miles of gravel roads around the edges of the 2,400-acre lake they say was formed when the Mississippi River changed course.
But I still associate the holidays with geese.
When I hear them honking in the sky as they fly over, I usually try to go outside and spot them.
Sometimes, a few will land on what I call Lake Scherm, the detention basin on Scherm Road, and I’ll walk over to watch them.
But the best place to watch Canada geese these days appears to be the grounds of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
There were large numbers of them there the other day.
And it started to feel like Thanksgiving to me.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
