Ashley Gendek, an English and language arts teacher at Owensboro Innovation Academy, has been selected as one of 20 teachers across the state to participate in the University of Kentucky’s Holocaust Education initiative.
The goal of the initiative is to enhance K-12 Holocaust education within schools statewide.
The program is funded through the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence grant and will create a network of teachers across Kentucky who feel confident and capable of including Holocaust curriculum within their classrooms.
“Through this initiative, they have selected 20 teachers ... from middle school and high school in social studies and English/language arts to work as a cohort over the next several months to then come up with a curriculum to share with other teachers across the state,” Gendek said.
Having an interest in World War II and the Holocaust already, Gendek said this initiative peaked her interest.
“When I was in college, I studied abroad and was able to go to several of the locations of Holocaust events, such as concentration camps,” she said. “I’ve always been very interested in it.”
Gendek said when learning about hard topics such as the Holocaust, students sometimes think it’s just a historical event.
“Things like the Holocaust and genocide are very important today, and will be in the future, I’m sure, because, unfortunately, discrimination and intolerance are still present in our lives now just as it was in the past,” she said. “It’s important for students to make those connections within their lives currently and learn from the past.”
The material Gendek will ultimately be implementing in her classroom will be based around books, poems and other reading and written materials relating to the Holocaust and genocide.
“We hope to have a strong connection to Jewish Kentuckians and Kentuckians that are directly connected to the Holocaust,” she said.
Gendek said she has never taught about the Holocaust before but is “super eager” to learn more about it and implement the information into her classroom.
“I’m excited for (my students) to learn something they may not have known before when it comes to this subject, and make present day connections and feel like it’s a living history and not just something that happened in the past,” she said.
The collective of teachers will meet twice a month via Zoom and will work with the UK faculty in Jewish Studies, the College of Education and other content experts during the summer and 2022-23 academic year to:
• Deepen understanding of the Holocaust and related genocide studies;
• Collaborate to design school and district-specific lessons;
• Plan and execute Holocaust education workshops for up to 250 teachers across Kentucky;
• Become content leaders in schools and districts.
