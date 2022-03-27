Genealogists and family history enthusiasts will have some new information available when the 1950 Federal Census is released to the public April 1.
Rusty Heckaman, research room supervisor for the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, said it will be the first time in a decade that new census information is made available.
“They only release the data after 72 years,” he said.
While the Federal Census was originally designed to determine the proper representation a state would receive in the legislature, the records also provide a wealth of information for those researching their family tree.
A typical census record will include the names and ages of everyone living in a particular household, as well as their occupation, marital status and specific area of residence.
“As far as individual importance for genealogists, it really helps you get a better idea of the family connections,” Heckaman said. “This one in particular, given our extending lifespans, is coming at a time when many people still have family members that might be represented in the data.”
In other words, researchers might have a living parent or grandparent recorded in the 1950 Federal Census.
“They can see their living grandparent on a census roll,” Heckaman said. “It is kind of a tangible representation of their family history that I think they might not otherwise have.”
According to the National Archives, the Federal Census is outlined in the U.S. Constitution and has been recorded every decade since 1790. There are some new features available this year that have been implemented since the 1940 Federal Census was released in 2012. These are designed to make the document more user friendly when it comes to searching for individual records while viewing it online. It also will be the first time the entire federal census is made available to download in bulk.
“This one in particular is coming at a time (when it was) kind of a turning point in our country following World War II, but before a lot of the modernization that we associate with shortly after was becoming available,” Heckaman said.
Exactly why Federal Census records are to be kept confidential for 72 years is still debated.
“Some people associate it with life expectancy,” Heckaman said. “I have never seen anything that proves that. Basically, it just comes down to those are the years that were agreed upon between the legislature and the National Archives.”
According to the National Archives, the Bureau of the Census made efforts ensuring a complete and accurate Federal Census for 1950. This included improved enumerator training, as well as detailed maps, radio and newspaper advertising campaigns and additional efforts to ensure that babies born between January and March 1950 would be included in the official record.
The complete 1950 U.S. Federal Census will be available for free at www.archives.gov/research/census/1950.
