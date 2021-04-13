The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission announced three more concerts Monday for the 2021 First United Bank and Trust Company Concert Season at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
George Thorogood and The Destroyers will bring their “Good To Be Bad Tour” to Beaver Dam on Aug. 21.
The third annual Labor Day weekend “JAM at the DAM” will feature Steve Earle and The Dukes and Los Lobos on Sept. 4.
And The Marshall Tucker Band, Colt Ford and The LACS will perform on Oct. 2.
A password presale for all three shows begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
To get the password, sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDa mAmp.com.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday.
Heath Eric, the promoter, said capacity is limited because of the coronavirus restrictions.
They are currently available only in groups of two or four, he said.
Lower arena pods include an 8-foot by 8-foot area with a reserved table, four chairs and food and drink table service.
Upper lawn tickets include either two-person or four-person ticket and designated seating areas spaced in accordance with current safety guidelines.
Lawn ticket guests can bring small folding chairs and/or blankets, Eric said.
For more information and a seating chart go to BeaverDamAmp.com.
The direct ticket link for all shows is https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/18290/beaver-dam-am phitheater.
Previously announced concerts include The Crashers on May 15, Hairball on May 29, Trace Adkins “The Way I Wanna Go Tour” on June 5, LeAnne Morgan’s “Big Panty Tour” on June 26 and the fourth annual “Rock the Dam Fest” with Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford and BulletBoys on July 31.
Thorogood’s “high-energy boogie-blues” was big in the 1980s, with hits like “Bad to the Bone” and “I Drink Alone.”
He and the Destroyers have released more than 20 albums — two of them have been certified platinum and six have been certified gold.
He has sold 15 million albums worldwide.
Earle has made his mark in rock, country and folk music.
His career started in 1982 when he released his first EP.
Earle has released more than 20 albums and received three Grammy awards.
Los Lobos is a multi-genre band playing rock, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues, brown-eyed soul and traditional music.
They hit the big time in 1987 when their cover version of Ritchie Valens’ ”La Bamba” topped the charts in the U.S. and several other countries.
The Marshall Tucker Band formed in 1972, incorporating blues, country and jazz into their own sound.
They helped establish the Southern rock genre in the early 1970s and have recorded and performed continuously under various lineups for nearly 50 years.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
