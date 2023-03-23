German American Bank is offering school spirit check cards for new and existing clients to help raise money for local schools.
Kyle Aud, the bank’s Owensboro market president, said clients can request a new debit card with the logo of the school they wish to support.
Cards will have the logos or mascots of either Apollo High School, Daviess County High School, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro Community & Technical College, Owensboro High School or Trinity High School on them.
In 2022, German American raised $85,550.54 for schools with the cards. Every purchase made on the card donates two cents to the selected school.
“We are a community bank,” Aud said. “We try to give a lot back to the community through sponsorships and volunteer work. Our relationships with the school systems are important to us.”
German American will present a check each quarter to the school for the money earned with the School Spirit Card program.
Existing clients can request to have their debit cards switched to a spirit card at any time.
Visit any German American location for more information on the program and to get a school spirit card.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
