Halloween is just around the corner, and David Wolfe’s Haunts of Owensboro Ghost Walking Tours is in full swing for the 15th year.
There’s just something about the approach of All Hallows’ Eve that brings people out to look for ghosts, he says.
Wolfe said he started this year’s tours at the end of September.
They’re at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $15 and are available at www.TheHaunts OfOwensboro.com.
Wolfe said he’s added another location on the tour this year.
The former Glenn Funeral Home, on the southeast corner of Fourth and Allen streets, which was a mortuary from 1933 to 1989, is new to the tour this year.
“We’re going to stop in there,” Wolfe said. “Boy Howdy, there are some good stories there.”
There’s one about a ghost in a beautiful hat and one about mysterious footsteps and construction supplies being moved.
The intersection of Fourth and Frederica streets was the city’s first graveyard — and the bodies weren’t moved when the city expanded south.
The city just grew over the cemetery.
Wolfe tells about a woman who had a wreck there when she said a man suddenly materialized beside her car.
Other stops include Ghostly Production, Bill’s Restaurant, the Campbell Club and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.
He calls TWO “one of the most haunted sites in western Kentucky.”
“We’ll do some ghost hunting and other hands-on things,” Wolfe said.
In 2009, Wolfe added Haunts of Owensboro Hearse Tours, and in 2015, he had a sideline called Creepy Carriage Tours.
But the tour is walking-only these days.
Wolfe doesn’t recommend the tour for children under 6.
