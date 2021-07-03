Owensboro’s downtown entertainment district has a new addition with a spooky name.
The RiverPark Center has turned the space that was once Woodward’s Cafe, on the south side of the Atmos Energy Courtyard, into The GhostLight Lounge.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the performing arts center, said theaters have a long traditon of leaving a “ghost light” — a single bulb — left burning whenever a theater is otherwise dark.
Some say its function is to chase away mischievous spirits.
Others say it’s to light the way for ghosts and keep them happy.
Either way, it’s a cool name for a bar.
Jorn said for now the GhostLight Lounge is just open during Friday After 5 and when there are other events at the center.
But he hopes to eventually have it open Thursday through Saturday nights.
It has a full bar with local bourbon and craft beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks.
But no food.
“You can bring food in from a food truck or another restaurant,” Jorn said. “But we won’t have food service.”
Woodward’s Cafe, the planned “Preservation Hall of Bluegrass Music, opened in January 1993 and saw a number of standing-room-only shows with some of the top bluegrass bands of the day.
It offered full restaurant services.
But instead of the planned 140 seats, it had only 80 or so.
It was too small to be profitable and it soon closed.
The space has largely been unused for two decades.
Jorn said the walls are being covered in posters from old shows at the RiverPark Center.
People can look at them and remember shows they’ve seen there, he said.
Jorn said when the weather is good and the courtyard isn’t being used, outdoor games can be played there and tables set up for overflow crowds.
“It’s cozy in there,” he said of the lounge space.
Jorn said, “People like to hang out and talk after a performance. It’s a lot more comfortable in the lounge than just standing around and talking.”
The GasLight Lounge is part of The District, where people can carry “green cups” with alcoholic beverages on the streets, within four blocks of the Ohio River and nearly a mile along it from J.R. Miller Boulevard to as far west as Poplar Street on weekends.
Jorn said he’s planning to increase the selection of beverages offered.
“We don’t want the selection to be overwhelming,” he said. “But we plan to add more.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
