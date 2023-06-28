The RiverPark Center board has decided to pause programming at the GhostLight Lounge.
“We’re just taking a pause to re-evaluate and look at our financials,” said Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center.
Jorn said the space does not have a large capacity, and the more popular events did not bring in enough money to offset the expenses of less popular events.
“Some events, like the stand-up comedy and drag shows, were packed, but karaoke and other events would not fill the space,” he said. “Yet we had to have the same amount of staff and overhead.”
Jorn said the board is looking to turn the GhostLight Lounge into a rental space.
“There are also other opportunities that are being discussed that could be exciting,” he said, “but it’s too soon to talk about.”
Jorn said the bar will also re-evaluate already booked events.
“We’re trying to host as many of those as we can,” he said. “But we may have to cancel some.”
Earlier this year, Daviess County Fiscal Court made the decision to completely cut funding to the RiverPark Center.
In April, Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said he had concerns about the RiverPark Center turning a profit at the GhostLight Lounge and that the center’s staff created “divisive” programming.
The county allocated $12,500 to the RiverPark Center in 2022.
On Tuesday, Castlen said the county’s budget was just set for the upcoming year.
“It’s not going to be amended on the fly just because of the GhostLight Lounge,” he said.
