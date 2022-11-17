Though Halloween has passed, Payton Ford, owner of Ghostly Productions, is looking to keep the spooky spirit very much alive.
The downtown Halloween store will be hosting its “Flashback to Halloween Bash” from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 19 at Green River Distilling Co., 10 Distillery Road.
Ford plans to pull out all the stops to make it a must-see and must-attend event.
“It’s going to look like it’s straight out of (Michael Jackson’s) ‘Thriller’ music video,” he said. “I’m basically trying to make a real-life interpretation of the ‘Monster Mash’ classic Halloween song. What better way to bring a Halloween party to life than emulating that in real life?”
Ford is looking to celebrate Halloween in its vintage form.
“Whether it be vintage cutout decorations or vintage Halloween masks, classic horror films — I love that classic aesthetic of it,” he said. “...It’s going to be very immersive as far as the decorations and the environment go; everything down to decorations, to themed drinks, to the music — everything is going to be Halloween and horror-themed.”
Music, dancing and drinks will be on full display, while entry is for those 18 and up.
While the event is a few weeks past October 31, Ford said the event has a much greater purpose.
“Every Halloween season, I like to do a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention,” he said. “It’s one of those things where my family, like so many others, was affected by suicide.
“I like to try to do that at least twice a year — one in the busy season and one in the off-season.”
Previously, Ford held a Ghostly Productions’ bowling night “takeover” at Diamond Lanes South.
“After talking to some people and talking to some of my regular customers that come through, I thought a Halloween party would be a lot of fun,” he said.
Tickets are $20 per person; $30 for couples. Costumes are highly encouraged.
A percentage of the ticket sales from the event will be donated to AFSP.
