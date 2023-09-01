I don’t believe in ghosts, but I’ve seen them on several occasions. But wait just a minute. Before you label me some kind of wacko, please understand that not all ghosts are the product of a weird ill-adjusted personality.
Granted, the ghosts I’m referring to are integral components of my life, not the kind that lurk in ghostly form in places I’d rather not revisit. My ghosts are born of fond memories, friendship, love and respect. And, there is a frequent touch of sadness.
Many, years, many, many years ago, I was part of a foursome that prowled the challenges of Hillcrest Golf Course. Seldom did a Saturday, Sunday or holiday pass that we were not out there having the times of our lives.
Never professionals or harboring the aspiration to be, our game consisted of fun, laughter, good-natured bantering and always a well-stocked cooler. We never once intended to make golf widows of our wives or recreational orphans of our children, but, I guess oftentimes we did.
Like many partnerships — golf or otherwise — strings of attachment begin to snap and our group, once inseparable, starts to separate. Interests wane, personal issues invade and courses change. What could never happen does happen and a gap forever non-fillable becomes a constant.
While friendships for the most part survive, four lives break off into differing directions and new interests come into play. Golf sometimes becomes somewhat secondary and less important, and new friends come aboard. Years pass, age dominates and another of life’s elements — an element totally uninvited — forces it’s way in. Death becomes an undeniable part of life.
Bill “Rocky” Glass was the first to go, and the three survivors mourned his passing. Phil Fogle was next in line, and the remaining two of us were there to bid him farewell. Ron Hood was the third called home, and I was left to cry alone.
I can count the times on both hands that I’ve played golf at Hillcrest in the past 30-plus years. While the years of three stopped mounting, mine have continued to stack up and old bones and tiring muscles have made swinging a golf club a challenge I can do without. But that’s not really the reason I stay away, either. And it has a lot to do with those ghosts.
You see, when you were a bonded part of three other happy-go-lucky guys and all your cares and frustrations were temporarily left in the golf course parking lot, a hold more powerful than snapped strings and differing directions can grab you in an unrelenting way. The fairways and greens become a monument to a time never again to be enjoyed, and the ghosts let you know in ways unsettling.
Frequent visits to one of my children and her family take me past Hillcrest Golf Course and the ghost of Rock and Phil and Ron. A powerful magnet of yearning pulls at my consciousness as I look out over the fairways and see what used to be — four guys laughing, mocking, kidding and caring. There is not a spot on that course we had not trampled and not a space around the bank of the forbidding lake that we had not stopped and looked for a dampened golf ball.
Sometimes I smile, and sometimes I hurt. That’s the way it is with times long since lost. It would be great, I sometimes think, if we could do it all again just one more time. But the ghosts soon fade and reality prevails. Being the sole survivor has it’s benefits if you can handle the periodic lonesomeness.
