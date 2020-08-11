Gillaspie opening second store in mall

James Gillaspie believes in Towne Square Mall.
And he’s putting his money where his mouth is, opening a second store there this week.
In January 2019, Gillaspie moved his Sports Country store from Madisonville to Towne Square Mall.
“I’m living the dream,” he said at the time. “I’ve always wanted to own a sports store in the mall.”
Gillaspie, an Owensboro native who played football at Apollo High School years ago, said he started the store at Owensboro Flea Market several years ago.
Then, it moved to Madisonville for a time before coming to the mall.
Monday, he opened his second store — Sports Country T-shirt Factory — in the old 360 Degrees location that has been used during Christmas season by Bud’s Harley-Davidson in recent years.
The new store, Gillaspie said, carries non-sports T-shirts — things like breast cancer awareness, autism awareness and holiday shirts.
“If you see a slogan that you like but it’s on a black shirt and you want it on a pink shirt, we can do that,” he said.
“The mall is still a vital part of the community,” Gillaspie said. “We’ve been doing fairly well. Business has been pretty steady.”
He said J.C. Penney’s going-out-of-business sale will continue through the end of September and a lot of people still come to the mall to walk on hot summer days.
“We just need more local business owners to invest out here with new stores to help bring the mall back,” Gillaspie said. “We’re making money out here.”
A group of local investors recently bought the old Macy’s building with plans to turn it into an indoor sports complex.
“That will be good for me and Hibbett’s,” Gillaspie said. “We’re in the sports business.”
His original store has more than 1,000 sports hats plus shirts, jerseys, throws, clocks, pillows, lamps and other merchandise with a sports theme.
“People need to stop shopping online and start supporting local merchants,” Gillaspie said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.