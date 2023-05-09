Grammy-nominated rock group Gin Blossoms and multi-platinum band Sugar Ray will co-headline "Jam at the Dam" Labor Day weekend at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
Grammy-nominated rock outfits Tonic and Fastball will also perform during the event.
