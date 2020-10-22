Tina Comer has been trying for months to bring her free Girls Day Out expo to the Owensboro Convention Center.
But the pandemic kept getting in the way.
Her spring show was scheduled for March 21.
“We had to cancel a week and two days before it because of COVID,” Comer said.
“Then, we rescheduled it for May 16,” she said. “And we had to cancel again.”
But Saturday’s expo is still on — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Comer said.
It will be done with the “new normal,” however.
“This time, we have to do contact tracing, wear masks, the aisles have to be wider than normal and hand sanitizer has to be available throughout the exhibit area,” Comer said.
She said under the COVID guidelines, “We can have 700 at a time in the exhibit area. We usually have around 1,500 shoppers each time. But they don’t all come at once. So, we should be able to accommodate everyone.”
Comer is expecting 65 vendors this week.
“We usually have 80,” she said. “But with the wider aisles, we don’t have as much room this year.”
Comer said vendors will be offering “pretty much anything women want — makeup, jewelry, handcrafted items, boutique clothing, essential oils.”
The fact that there is no admission charge helps bring shoppers out.
And Comer is hoping that women — and men — will enjoy a day out Saturday.
The day, she said, will feature “fashion, free gifts, fabulous products and some of the greatest vendors around. In addition to the shopping, we will have a DJ providing music all day and door prizes.”
“ I’ve had a really good response from people interested in coming,” Comer said.
The Bowling Green native said a friend of hers actually started the show.
“She wanted to get together with a few other friends and sell things to other friends,” Comer said. “I think it started with nine vendors in a church basement in Bowling Green.”
She took over the show a decade ago and added the Owensboro show in 2017.
“We weren’t able to do the Bowling Green show this year,” Comer said. “The venue we use there is associated with Western Kentucky University and they have stricter guidelines than most places.”
It’s called Girls Day Out, but men are welcome, she said.
“We have a lot of men in Bowling Green who come to shop for or with their wives,” Comer said.
