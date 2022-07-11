Girls Incorporated will host its annual golf scramble on July 29 at the Owensboro Country Club.
“This is one of the longest running golf scrambles in Owensboro,” said Tish Correa Osborne, CEO of Girls Inc. “We were one of the first to start them, and we’re really looking forward to having a good turnout.”
It is one of the organization’s three annual fundraisers, along with the Athena Award ceremony and Red on the River, which is scheduled for Nov. 12 at Green River Distillery.
Osborne said the money raised during this fundraiser is crucial to funding the organization’s activities, including its after-school and all-day summer programs.
“We have to start with a zero budget every year and have to raise that through various ways,” Osborne said, “to ensure we have the funds necessary to do the program.”
Osborne anticipates a strong turnout.
A team of four players is $600, but enrollment is not limited to only teams of four. Osborne said individuals are also welcome.
The teams will compete for prize money, some in cash and some in gift certificates provided by the country club.
The event is co-sponsored by Independence Bank and Domtar in Owensboro.
Refreshments and food will be provided by Atmos Energy and Lure’s Smoke Shack.
There are numerous sponsorship opportunities still available.
Osborne said she is very grateful to the community for making the organization’s goals possible.
“It’s not just an event, it’s an opportunity to invest in girls’ lives,” she said. “We’ve had such great outcomes because the community believes in us, and we have good faith that they’re going to step up and help us out with this event.”
Osborne said applications and sponsorships are due by July 22. For more information, call Lori Thurman, development officer, at 270-684-7833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.