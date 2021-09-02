Girls Inc. resumed its After School Academy last week, a service that, according to CEO Tish Correa Osborne, is essential to helping the girls develop leadership skills and get involved in community projects.
While the organization had to scale down its in-person activities last year due to COVID-19, the organization is back to its regular After School Academy, where Correa Osborne said the learning and fun can continue as before in a larger-scale fashion as girls return to participating in more programs and community activities through Girls Inc.
During the academy, she said girls participate in science, math, technology and mind, body and action learning activities, in addition to 20 other national programs.
The academy, she said, builds on Girls Inc.’s mission of assisting girls in doing well in school, graduating on time and continuing their education beyond high school.
“We have girls succeeding in so many ways,” she said. “Seeing girls have real interest in doing well in school and learning, seeing them bring other girls into the mix because they understand the benefits. Girls are using their voices in so many ways that benefit them and others ... those all add up to truly growing up healthy, educated and able to live full, independent lives.”
The After School Academy serves girls ages 6-18 throughout the community and offers transportation from school to Girls Inc.’s office and transportation home, as needed.
With the current COVID-19 surge due to the delta variant, Correa Osborne said everyone involved are doing the best they can to adhere to current health and safety guidelines.
“We are not going to sugar coat the fear many of us have over serving girls during this surge in cases,” she said. “We are taking all precautions we can.”
During early months of the pandemic, Correa Osborne said Girls Inc. developed the “Learning Academy,” where girls could bring in their laptops, hook up to Wi-Fi and receive help during school hours while schools were implementing virtual learning.
Correa Osborne said the program was a scaled-down version of the organization’s normal programing, designed to help keep girls from falling through the cracks.
“We have never been so proud of the work we did during that time period, possibly
because it was some of the most challenging work we have ever done,” she said. “We were out of our comfort zone, but knew if we didn’t step up, too many girls were at risk for falling behind.”
During the Learning Academy, Correa Osborne said there were girls from 21 schools from three different counties. Staff members were also making home visits and checking in on girls involved with the program and their families to ensure they had the resources they needed throughout virtual learning.
“We learned a lot about the resilience and determination of teachers, staff and, of course, the girls,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.