Girls Inc. will take over The RiverPark Center for its annual “Red on the River” event from 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 19.

The organization, which works to promote healthy lifestyles, mental health support, academic enrichment and a positive self-image for girls in Daviess County, has been holding “Red on the River,” or some iteration of it, for more than 20 years, according to Tish Correa Osborne, chief executive officer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.