Girls Inc. will take over The RiverPark Center for its annual “Red on the River” event from 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 19.
The organization, which works to promote healthy lifestyles, mental health support, academic enrichment and a positive self-image for girls in Daviess County, has been holding “Red on the River,” or some iteration of it, for more than 20 years, according to Tish Correa Osborne, chief executive officer.
The event has helped with raising daily operating funds for the nonprofit, Osborne said, and she encourages those looking to attend to dress up for the occasion’s theme.
“Red is the signature color of Girls Inc. and the event is ‘on the river’ at (The) RiverPark Center, so we ask everyone to come show their support of Girls Inc. dressed in shades of red for the evening,” Osborne said. “All manner of attire is welcome and you will see people in casual on up to semi formal, to formal wear. All are welcome.”
The event will include live and silent auctions, food from Nona’s Catering, live entertainment by the Louisville-based Americana and pop duo Southern Sirens and live art by Aaron Kizer.
Additionally, Osborne said that members of Girls Inc. have worked with professional artist Leeza Dukes to create art projects that are to be included in the auctions, while a $2,500 grand prize raffle drawing will also occur.
Prize packages through the Colorado-based tour operator Let’s Roam will also be up for grabs, where attendees have a chance to bid on prizes such as a 10-pack family scavenger hunt, a two-pack date night scavenger hunt and a virtual or in-person team building event for up to 10 people.
Osborne said the event includes a number of different organizations sponsoring the event — such as Jagoe Homes as the presenting sponsor, Owensboro Health on board as the Mission sponsor, RiverValley Behavioral Health as the Mental Health & Wellness sponsor and Jerry Ray Davis signing on as the Spirit sponsor.
Collaboration has been a key component to both the success of “Red on the River” and the organization itself.
“There are so many more in this community that believe in the work we do enough to make substantial investments in the girls’ lives through this event,” Osborne said. “We are so grateful that their knowledge of our work and the outcomes on the girls served compels them to be so generous.
“This event allows small business to large corporate supporters to invest in our work.”
Tickets for admission is $75 per person. Only 500 tickets are planned to be sold.
