Girls, Inc Owensboro is gearing up for its 23rd annual Athena Award ceremony next week, which will be virtual this year due to COVID-19.
There are eight nominations for this year’s annual ceremony, all of whom, according to Sue Napper, chairperson of the event, impact and uplift women in the Owensboro community.
“This is about honoring women in our community and their contributions,” she said. “I think this year, we have a remarkable group of women who have been nominated for this award and each and every one is outstanding.”
Napper said the award can be earned by individuals of any gender, so long as they help uplift women in the community.
While typically, the award ceremony is held in person at the Owensboro Convention Center with around 600 people in attendance, it will be held virtually this year, Napper said.
“Obviously, the event has changed. In the past, we’ve always had a luncheon that has been very well attended by the community,” she said. “We’re not able to do that, but we did feel that it was important that we continue with our 23rd awards this year because we do feel like it’s important to the community. … Hopefully next year, we’ll go back to our regular format.”
The award ceremony can be viewed via Facebook livestream on the Girls, Inc. Owensboro Facebook page Wednesday at noon.
This year’s Athena Award nominees include Paula Yevincy, president of St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children; Angela Woosley, Green River District Health Department public health supervisor; Cheri Searcy, outreach coordinator with Owensboro Christian Church; Amanda Owen, founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces; Tammy Maglinger, co-owner of Custom Audio-Video, Inc.; Sara Hemingway, executive director for the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation; Rosemary Conder, executive director for CASA of the Ohio Valley; and Joy Carroll, board chair of Impact 100 NextGen.
