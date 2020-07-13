Girls Inc. officials tweaked their annual Red on the River gala a bit this year.
Because of COVID-19, they renamed it Red on the River Remix.
The July 24 fundraiser will feature virtual and in-person options.
The nonprofit budgeted $100,000 in revenue from this event.
“We are going into it being optimistic,” said Tish Correa Osborne, executive director. “... We know we are blessed in this community, but $100,000 is overwhelming to think of trying to raise in times like these.”
The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with recorded segments that will broadcast on Girls Inc.’s YouTube channel and social media accounts. Several local musicians will perform, and the audience will hear comments from community leaders and Girls Inc. members.
Then, at 6 p.m., guests can join the fun at Bar Louie in downtown Owensboro for the event’s live portion.
Larry Maglinger will perform Rod Stewart favorites, and Tara Estes will take the stage as Dolly Parton. This part of the event will stream live online as well.
Aaron Kizer, a popular artist who speed-paints in live performances, will create an original painting to be sold at the end of the night. All proceeds from the painting will go to Girls Inc.
Another change: No tickets will be sold to Red on the River Remix. Instead, Girls Inc. is asking the community to donate — beginning now and continuing after the event.
More information is available at the Girls Inc. of Owensboro Daviess County Facebook page, www.redontheriver.com or by calling 270-684-7833.
Bar Louie reservations are recommended for the evening performances and to comply with COVID restrictions.
“Although we were disappointed to cancel our in-person Red on the River gala, U.S. Bank and Girls Inc. are so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Girls Inc. virtually,” Kathryn Raymer, US Bank executive vice president and event chair, said in a press release. “Thanks to our donors and sponsors, our girls will have greater access to the resources they need to continue receiving education and support during this crisis and beyond.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
