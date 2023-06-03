Highlands Elementary School offered female students a way to gain confidence this year through the Girls Who Lead club.
Ellie Humphrey, family resource and youth services center coordinator for Highland, said she wanted to have a group that empowered the fourth- and fifth-grade girls.
“I wanted them to have a way to become more confident, gain leadership skills and prepare them for middle school,” she said.
Humphrey said she began with a small targeted group of girls in 2022.
“We did different activities, and I brought people in to focus on leadership skills,” she said. “My hope is to grow their self-confidence but also make them better women in the future.”
This year the club was open to all fourth- and fifth-grade girls. The students met every other Friday.
“Anybody can come and go as they want to,” Humphrey said. “I do take attendance, just because when we’re planning a field trip, the girls who come consistently can go since it’s a limited number.”
The group meetings consist of everything from yoga sessions to speakers.
“I’ve brought in Cheryl Burks-McCarthy from the University of Kentucky’s Daviess County Extension Office, and she talked to the girls about what it looks like to be a good friend and a leader, and the girls had activities with that,” Humphrey said.
Other club speakers included Highlands Principal Kristy Brackin and Katie Sterett from the Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation.
“We’ve also had a kindness bingo card that the girls have completed,” Humphrey said. “Whenever they did an activity on the kindness bingo card, they received a charm to put on their charm bracelet.”
Alexandra Settles and Ava Cooper, who will be starting fifth grade in the fall, began attending Girls Who Lead in 2022.
“They taught us a lot about friendship and kindness,” Cooper said. “I thought it was good to go and learn about those things.”
Settles was looking to make new friends by joining the club and said she has achieved that goal.
“I’ve learned how to be a better friend,” she said.
Cooper said she has learned how to do yoga while in the group.
Both students said since joining, they have been able to boost their confidence and recommend the club to their friends.
“They’re missing out on a lot of fun,” Cooper said.
Settles and Cooper said they look forward to joining the club again in the fall.
“I hope more people come to have more fun and make more friends,” Settles said.
Humphrey said there is also a group for male students that meets on the opposite Fridays from Girls Who Lead.
