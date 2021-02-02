Jack “Goose” Givens, a legend of Kentucky basketball, will speak to the Owensboro Rotary Club at noon on Wednesday via ZOOM.
The meeting is open to anyone who wants to join the online meeting.
To join, go to https://zoom.us/j/92806154618.
The meeting ID is 928 0615 4618 and the passcode is Rotary.
Givens, 64, led the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team to the Division I basketball championship in 1978.
The 6-foot-5 forward rang up 41 points in the championship game against Duke, contributing to a 94-88 win for the Wildcats.
Givens was named outstanding player of the Final Four that year.
He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 16th pick in the 1978 NBA draft.
Givens played two years in the NBA.
He later played in Japan for the Akita Isuzu Motors basketball team.
When he retired from basketball, Givens was an NBA television color analyst for several networks and teams.
He was on the broadcast crew for the Orlando Magic from 1989 to 2004.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.