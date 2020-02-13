Everyone credits Ryan and Samantha Moseley with creating Gifts of Love, a new Facebook page that acts as a donations hub for local nonprofits.
Ryan Moseley wants the credit to go elsewhere.
“The idea was from God,” he said.
Ryan Moseley is an alumnus of Friends of Sinners. The faith-based recovery program transformed his life, and Gifts of Love is a way for him to share blessings with nonprofits and residential recovery programs.
He started Gifts of Love in late January. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had more than 1,100 followers.
Here’s how it works: Nonprofits create a wish list of items they need at Amazon.com and post the list on the new Facebook site. Then, followers select a nonprofit and purchase items on its wish list.
Because everyone can’t afford to give $100 in one fell swoop, the concept allows donors to give any amount they can afford.
On Feb. 3, gifts started arriving at Friends of Sinners — for the men’s and women’s residential facilities — via the mail, said Jordan Wilson, development director.
So far, the nonprofit has received food items, toiletries, paper towels, pencils and notebooks, to name a few items.
“These are things we would have to purchase ourselves,” Wilson said. “It lightens our (financial burden).”
Between the two residential facilities, Wilson estimates Friends of Sinners has received about 60 gifts in just 12 days.
Friends of Sinners does not bill insurance companies for its services. Instead, it relies on grants and community support. Having these supplies delivered to the door via Amazon.com makes a big difference, Wilson said.
“We’re so grateful for those who have blessed us with these gifts and for Ryan and Samantha Moseley for creating the Gifts of Love page,” Wilson said.
Ryan Moseley said he got the “God-inspired” idea after receiving online invitations to join men’s gifting groups.
“If I have the opportunity to give to someone, I want it to be someone in need,” he said. “I have a heart for people who are struggling.”
The Facebook group’s quick growth hasn’t surprised him.
“I know what God can do,” Ryan Moseley said. “It’s been a blessing to see it grow.”
Other local nonprofits that announced receiving gifts in recent days are CrossRoads, Borrowed Hearts, Fresh Start for Women and Lighthouse Recovery Services.
“So many in this community and other areas have come together and helped many organizations,” said Derrick Arthur, executive director of Lighthouse. “The great part is most organizations need help in so many ways, and this group has given the ability for many to contribute large or small.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
