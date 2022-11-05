Dr. Jim Tidwell, vice president of population health at Owensboro Health, is looking to make a difference and give back after he and his family went through a life-changing event.
Tidwell was a plastic and reconstructive surgeon before experiencing a spinal cord injury at a summer party in 2018 when he was on a Slip ’N Slide that stretched out to a pond and hit his head, which resulted in quadriplegia.
Now, four years later, Tidwell and his wife Jennie have partnered with the Owensboro Health Foundation to create The Vincent Fund in honor of all patients with pressure-related wounds, similar to those he treated as a surgeon.
The fund will help allow individuals to purchase replacement wheelchair cushions when needed with hopes of preventing pressure-related wounds.
The fund’s name was inspired by one of Tidwell’s former patients Jim Vincent, a man with paraplegia who he treated for a pressure wound, and eventually formed a closer bond with.
“After I got hurt, we had been in contact; and then all of the sudden, this person that I had a doctor-patient relationship (with), now I was in the same kind of situation he was and had been (in),” Tidwell said. “...He became more than just a patient to me, but a friendship that’s kind of grown. …I consider him kind of a mentor to me. I reach out to him with questions as I have them and we communicate on equal grounds, so to speak.”
Tidwell recalls when Vincent had an issue with the cushion on his wheelchair that needed to be fixed or replaced.
Tidwell said the cushions are very expensive, and with many people on fixed incomes, Tidwell noticed this was a need that could be addressed.
“He had to go back and forth with the manufacturer and with his insurance company,” Tidwell said. “...He helped educate me that typically insurance companies will only replace these cushions every four years, and many times they wear out or stop working the way they should prior to that time.”
Tidwell was also inspired to start up the fund after receiving support from others when he said it was uncertain if he was going to be able to continue to work.
Though he eventually gained movement in his shoulders and arms and some hand function, he had concerns regarding how to pay the bills and support his family.
“It wasn’t clear at first how we were going to be or how our financial situation was going to be,” he said, “and a lot of people got together. There were fundraisers on my behalf and people donated money to a fund; and it was a significant amount of money.”
Tidwell used the funds to help remodel his home for accessibility and was able to purchase a modified vehicle. He was also “fortunate” to be able to return to work in his new role.
With this support, Tidwell wanted to give back.
“When there were so many people that had been so generous to us as a family and created this fund on my behalf, … we felt a real debt of gratitude to the community,” he said. “...Hopefully it will perpetuate and fill a need for our community here in Owensboro and Daviess County as people have a need of replacing cushions.”
Tidwell said the Owensboro Health Foundation was “thrilled” to partner with him and his wife on The Vincent Fund. The foundation has set up the fund to where “a certain number of dollars can be withdrawn each year” to help those in need.
“The purpose is to let people know that those who may benefit from it can take advantage of it,” he said.
And Tidwell is happy to still help those he used to treat.
“To be able to continue to serve that patient population, of which I’m now a part (of) …, it’s just really special to be able to feel like I’m still serving a group of people … just in a different way …,” he said. “It’s a unique opportunity that Jennie and I have to continue to serve that patient population that I always thought was a special group of people to begin with.”
If interested in learning more about The Vincent Fund or becoming a partner with the Owensboro Health Foundation, call 270-688-2113 or email found@owensborohealth.org.
