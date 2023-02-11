Jordan Wilson, development director with Friends of Sinners, published his first book in 2021 called “Jesus>Drugs,” which details his personal experience with drug recovery.
“When I was one year clean and sober, I attended a revival in central Kentucky and this preacher, who I’d never met, called me out of the crowd and said God told him I was supposed to write a book,” Wilson said. “That it would help people. This man didn’t know anything about me; he didn’t know that I was in recovery.”
Wilson said he had never forgotten about that encounter, and at the beginning of the pandemic, he began making it a reality.
“It’s my full testimony, just as real and as raw as it gets,” he said. “I started in 2020 and finished in the middle of 2021. My wife and I self-published on Amazon and never really thought anything would happen with the book.”
Six months after publishing the book, Wilson said he was praying and asking God for “Kingdom ideas.”
“The next day I was driving to Friends of Sinners to work and I passed by the Daviess County Detention Center,” he said. “I remembered I had a friend that was doing some time in there and I thought he doesn’t know I published a book.”
Wilson brought a copy of his book to the detention center and asked an employee if he was able to give the book to his friend.
“They said they would bring it right to him and it’d be a donation to the jail,” he said. “When I left that day, I felt so good about what had just happened, thinking my friend is going to read this book, and maybe other inmates will read this book, and they will be given hope. That’s the whole point of me writing the book.”
After giving the book to his friend, Wilson said he felt God telling him to donate a copy of his book to every jail, prison and juvenile detention center in the United States.
“It was this humongous task that I had no idea how much would cost, how long it would take, but I did a lot of research and found that there were 5,051 facilities in the United States alone and it would cost around $40,000,” Wilson said.
Wilson bought a world map and hung it on his living room goal and started sharing his goal on social media.
“It went crazy. People from California were donating. I was getting checks sent to my house to fund their entire state,” he said.
More from this section
Wilson was able to send a book out to every facility in the country within five months.
“Since then, I felt like I wasn’t done with this project,” he said. “I was praying and asking God what was next and I felt like He laid on me Canada.”
This time, though, Wilson was able to meet his goal in four days through fundraising.
Wilson still isn’t finished with the project.
“I think we’re going to get it translated into Spanish next and we’re going to work on Mexico,” he said. “I don’t see this stopping any time soon. I think we’re going to go worldwide. We aren’t going to stop until every facility in every country at least has been shipped a copy of the book.”
Since sending copies of his books to the facilities, Wilson said he has received letters from inmates all over the country.
“Somebody will read the book and be inspired and then they will reach out to a family member to ask for the address of Friends of Sinners so they can write me a letter,” he said.
Through this project, Wilson said he didn’t have any doubt he’d be able to accomplish it.
“I knew it was from God, however, I thought it was going to take much longer than it did,” he said. “I thought it’d take five years just to do the United States but in one year, we did two countries, and that’s a miracle in itself.”
Overall, Wilson has been able to raise more than $45,000 for the projects.
“That’s beyond my capability,” he said. “That’s all God.”
To purchase “Jesus > Drugs,” visit www.jesusisgreaterthan.org or search it on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.