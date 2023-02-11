WILSON BOOK

Jordan Wilson, development director for Friends of Sinners, holds his first published book “Jesus>Drugs,” which details his journey out of drug addiction.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Jordan Wilson, development director with Friends of Sinners, published his first book in 2021 called “Jesus>Drugs,” which details his personal experience with drug recovery.

“When I was one year clean and sober, I attended a revival in central Kentucky and this preacher, who I’d never met, called me out of the crowd and said God told him I was supposed to write a book,” Wilson said. “That it would help people. This man didn’t know anything about me; he didn’t know that I was in recovery.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.