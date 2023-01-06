The United Way of the Ohio Valley (UWOV) is giving donations to three local nonprofits from funds raised from the Giving Tuesday campaign. The campaign was aimed to raise money to help alleviate financial securities among people facing the possibility of becoming homeless.
The Help Office of Owensboro, Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul received checks in the amount of $4,166 to help the nonprofits assist residents in need.
