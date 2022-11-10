United Way of the Ohio Valley in Owensboro will be participating in the Giving Tuesday campaign through Nov. 29 for the third time.
The Giving Tuesday initiative is a national and global day dedicated to generosity that happens on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
The campaign also brings about awareness of advocacy, social needs and volunteer opportunities in an effort to build community collaboration in addressing social needs in local communities.
Since its inception in 2012, Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for nonprofits.
Vikki Embry, UWOV’s director of community impact and investment, said one of the main focus areas for its Giving Tuesday initiative is to help address concerns regarding homelessness, preventing homelessness and help with paying for utilities.
“There are homelessness issues we’re dealing with locally,” she said, ”and then also what we know what’s coming down the curve is utility assistance. That’s always an issue this time of the year, but with energy costs up, inflation, all those dynamics — it’s going to make that even more of a concern.”
The need has been apparent, as Embry has observed UWOV’s 211 service, which helps with paying bills, finding food and locating resources nearby, has already been experiencing many calls for utility assistance.
In a recent report Embry ran regarding the 211 service, Daviess County was No. 1 in the state for making the most calls and requests for utility assistance.
“We’re going to … use that and our needs assessment surveys to gear us to what (the) needs are and where we want to allocate some funds … to meet those needs,” she said.
Embry said the goal this year is to raise $60,000 through Giving Tuesday, with 100% of the donations raised given to UWOV’s partner agencies.
Embry also said some of their partnering agencies will be conducting their own fundraisers for Giving Tuesday for the clients they serve.
If interested in donating, text “Handup20221” to 71777.
For more information, contact Embry at 270-684-0668, ext. 25 or visit facebook.com/uwov.org.
