Lawson Scott Glasergreen of Owensboro was recently awarded the Antarctica Service Medal by the U.S. Secretary of Defense for his work at the South Pole between October 2014 and May 2015.
He’s a contractor and project manager with Pacific Architects and Engineers, an American defense and government services contractor.
Glasergreen provided “cutting-edge Palmer Station site infrastructure and facility supervision in Antarctica,” the citation says.
“I was there October through May,” he said. “That’s summer down there.”
The research station opened in 1968.
“We worked inside and outside,” Glasergreen said. “Summer is the only time you can work outside down there.”
He saw something that few visitors to Antarctica ever see — a day when the temperature there was hotter than it was in New York City.
“On March 30, 2015, it was 63.5 degrees,” Glasergreen said. “The coldest day when I was there was around minus-30 or minus-35.”
The highest temperature ever recorded in Antarctica was 67.6 degrees at Signy Research Station on Jan. 30, 1982.
The coldest was minus-128.6 degrees at the Soviet Vostok Station on July 21, 1983.
Global warming is real, Glasergreen said.
He’s an artist who has published a book of his photographs.
So, Glasergreen took several photographs to illustrate how global warming was affecting the polar region.
“The weather there changes constantly from severe to mild,” he said. “In winter, it gets down to minus-60 or minus-70. Everything there has to be flown in.”
A 1977 graduate of Daviess County High School, Glasergreen earned his bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College.
He said, “I worked for Johnson, Depp & Quisenberry and spent a decade with David Hocker & Associates.”
Glasergreen is also a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and an exhibiting artist with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
He was a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala in 1994-96.
