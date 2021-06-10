The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will stage GlassFest, an exhibition of glassmaking in its Ryan Sculpture Park on Frederica Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 26.
The exhibition, which features a demonstration by Hot Blown Glass, a team of master glassmakers from Indianapolis, is sponsored by U. S. Bank.
It’s part of the museum’s “Glorious Glass” exhibit, which opened on May 8 and runs through July 18.
The exhibit features more than “300 works in a wide variety of glass making techniques including examples of 19th century blown glass whimsies and 20th century Studio Art Glass,” the museum’s website says.
At 2 p.m. that day, Owensboro native Brook Forrest White Jr., who owns Flame Run Gallery in Louisville, will lead a walking tour of Glorious Glass.
He will discuss a major gift from an Ohio corporation to the museum’s permanent collection of a “monumental glass vessel” by the late Stephen Rolfe Powell (1950-2019).
White was a student and protégé of Powell.
Powell came to Kentucky as an undergraduate student at Centre College in Danville.
After completing graduate studies, he returned to the college where he operated a glass hotshop from 1983 to 2019, hosting major glass artists from around the world as visiting artists in residence.
“Glorious Glass” features more than 200 “Whimsies,” created in glass factories in the late 1800s by master glass blowers cleaning furnaces at the end of the day.
Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s director, said the objects were not considered works of art until collectors began acquiring them in the early 20th century.
She said the collection was purchased for the museum by former board chairman Dr. R. Wathen Medley Jr.
Hood said a collection of more than 24 objects given to the museum by Chicago collectors, Carol and Don Wiiken, represents the works of some of the most prominent artists of the 20th century’s Studio Art Glass Movement.
The museum’s collection also includes stained glass windows made by the Emil Frei Studios in Munich, Germany.
The 16 windows were originally installed in the old St. Joseph Catholic Church on East Fourth Street in 1912.
The church was closed in 1978 and razed in 1989.
They were a gift to the museum from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro.
The June 26 activities will include a 3 p.m. drawing for an original piece of White’s glass.
Children’s activities in tents in Ryan Park will include crafts simulating works of art made in glass.
Food trucks from Gene’s Health Foods and Hodge’s Curbside Creamery will be onsite.
Touring the museum is free, but donations of $3 for adults and $2 for children are encouraged.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
