With an empty campus at Madisonville Community College, preparation is underway for the Glema Center for the Arts renovations. Director Brad Downall said he had concentrated his time while working from home on firming up bids for the remodeling project.
“The original plan called for us to do it in the fall. Well, now we’re going to try to get it done while we can’t have events,” he said.
Currently, Downall said the college is hoping to have an in-person graduation and until the school either sets a date or postpones, the renovation timeline is flexible. If they hold commencement in June, Downall said the painters would be able to come in July, along with seating and carpeting in mid-August.
Downall said they are planning on the painting portion taking six weeks, and things are contingent on if the factory, which would manufacture the new seats, is running by May 1.
The renovations at the center are a part of the college’s “Dress Up the Glema” campaign, which launched in late 2018. The center’s remodeling will update the main auditorium — from new seats, fresh paint, to new audio and video equipment, and more.
“If factories are running, that’s going to affect the timeline, I can’t give a concrete timeline,” he said. “At this time, we’re all wanting there to be an absolute timeline, but the only absolute is that there is no absolute with the coronavirus.”
The hope, Downall said, is to have everything ready to go for the sold-out, rescheduled Martina McBride concert, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.
Downall said he has been able to reschedule other events that were postponed from this spring to the fall or even next spring.
The rescheduled fall shows include McBride on Oct. 1, and Kingdom Choir is rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15. Comedian Jeff Allen will have two shows on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Next spring’s shows are Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s “Narnia the Musical” set for Friday, Feb. 26 The MCC Singers with special guest Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience, and Tonic Sol Fa will take place on Friday, April 16.
MCC spokesperson Emily Ray said they are excited for both the renovations and that the Glema was able to reschedule acts for this fall and next spring.
“We’re glad that we’re able to reschedule those shows for the fall and spring,” she said. “Those are big shows for us, and we’re just happy that they’re going to happen.”
Downall said the world of art might look different in the immediate or even long-term future.
“It may be a long time before people are comfortable returning to being closely packed-in with other people,” he said. “Right now, I’m planning on business as usual, and also realizing at the same time that nothing is as usual.”
Ticketholders for the rescheduled events have four options, according to the Glema’s website — exchange your tickets for the new date, return your ticket for credit, receive a tax credit for your tickets as a donation to the Glema center or request a refund.
There remain naming opportunities for the Glema’s auditorium seats. If interested, you can reach out to MCC’s advancement office at 270-824-8595.
The Glema’s staff is working remotely until the end of April; however, they are attempting to contact each ticket holder. To contact the box office about your tickets, call 270-824-8650 and leave a message or email tonya.barnard@kctcs.edu. For more information regarding their latest events, visit glemacenter.org or follow them on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.