As many as 25,000 people could flood the small town of Glendale this Saturday for the annual Glendale Crossing Festival.
The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the parade on Main Street beginning at 10 a.m.
Sheree Vance, who has organized the event since 1982, said curiosity about the coming BlueOval SK Battery Park could raise attendance this year.
For the first time, the event has corporate sponsors: SK Innovations and Ford. Vance said the sponsorship is an important show of teamwork between the community and the industrial investors coming to the area.
“It’s kind of hard to grasp what’s going to happen in Glendale, and we want it to be the most positive we can make it,” she said. “That takes us all working together.”
She said Glendale Crossing Festival Inc. rents approximately 375 booths where vendors can set up and sell wares ranging from handmade arts and crafts, boutique items, antiques and more. Local businesses also have rented space for booths. Vance estimates there will be as many as 600 vendors set up all around Glendale.
The money from booth rentals will benefit Glendale in the form of community projects, Vance said.
More from this section
“It’s paid for the park, the remodeling of the fire department, the playground twice,” she said. “Glendale is unincorporated, and we have to raise our own funds.”
Vance said their space is sold out, and she has a waiting list with approximately 100 names hoping to get a spot.
“It will be more than that by the time we start dealing with this again in April,” she said.
Ky. 222 from Mud Splash Road to the intersection of Ky. 1136 and Ky. 222 will be closed at 7 a.m., so guests should try to arrive early, Vance said.
She said there will be plenty of parking surrounding Glendale from all entrances, but guests that arrive early will get the best spots.
For information on the festival, go to glendalecrossingfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.