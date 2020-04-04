Both Glenmore Distillery and O.Z. Tyler Distillery are continuing to make hand sanitizer for first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, the Sazerac Company, which owns Glenmore, said, “Although production (of sanitizer) began at Buffalo Trace Distillery, followed by The Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro, it is being rolled out to all locations across the country.”
The announcement said the sanitizer is going to “some of the world’s largest organizations in the health care, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.”
Amy Preske, Sazerac spokeswoman, said Glenmore is continuing to donate sanitizer to first-responders, health care organizations, nonprofits and government offices.
This week, Glenmore was donating its Clear Spring 190 grain proof alcohol, which can be used to clean porous surfaces, to those organizations.
Preske said the distillery will begin distributing its hand sanitizer locally on Monday to those organizations.
The organizations can apply at https://forms.gle/QBWcZb1srTFm9ZFd8
“As before, it will be limited to those critical industries in the state of Kentucky,” Preske said.
She said Sazerac isn’t “releasing production numbers from any of our facilities, since most of these are private contracts with individual businesses on a global scale.”
Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations at O.Z. Tyler, said, “We are still making some. Kentucky State Police, OMU and Kenergy are receiving theirs today.”
He said, “We will keep making small volumes to help out first-responders as long as I am able.”
Gov. Andy Beshear thanked distillers for their quick action.
“To see the bourbon industry pivot so quickly to help in this fight shows the true, caring spirit that defines Team Kentucky,” he said.
Also this week, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul an others sent a bipartisan letter to the Food and Drug Administration urging the FDA to remove what they said was “another government roadblock hindering Americans’ response” to the pandemic.
“While a provision in the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act temporarily removed a federal excise tax on distillers that follow FDA guidance in producing hand sanitizer, the FDA’s guidance effectively limits distillers to using denatured (non-food-grade) alcohol, despite the World Health Organization recognizing the use of undenatured (food-grade) alcohol as an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer,” they said in a news release.
They said, “Any FDA guidance should help facilitate both the production of hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and the distribution to those on the front lines battling this pandemic while simultaneously protecting consumers. We have a responsibility to provide more resources to help flatten the curve and alleviating this burden would allow distilleries the opportunity to step up and help their communities.”
