Incumbent state Rep. Jim Glenn and challenger DJ Johnson faced off Thursday in the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce forum.
Both candidates, who are well familiar with each other, are seeking the 13th House District’s seat. Glenn, who held the office for several years, was defeated by Johnson in 2016. Two years later, however, Glenn won the seat by one vote.
Glenn, an Owensboro Democrat, and Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, discussed their legislative goals for the voters of the Nov. 3 general election.
Out of their various questions, two main topics rang home for the candidates — education and home rule.
Glenn, a professor of economics, finance, marketing and management at Owensboro Community and Technical College, said the state needs to focus more on education to be a force in the global economy.
“Owensboro has one degree for every six people,” he said. “We need to change that not only as a community, but as a state. To compete, you need technology, education and health care. If you have those in combination, you can compete anywhere. As a state, we are having a hard time and need to compete. We need to think 10 years in advance and we will need to borrow and plan on how to pay that off. We have to jump start this economy.”
While agreeing with Glenn about the importance of education, Johnson focused on the importance of pushing home rule to allow local governments to better serve their constituents and limit overreaching state mandates, he said.
“The constitution limits government,” said Johnson, a small business consultant, and former Gov. Matt Bevin’s liaison to the General Assembly. “It is designed to keep state and federal entities from running rampant. There are certainly aspects that the state needs to take care of, but the people most capable of serving the public are locally elected officials. I want them to have as much power as possible. I want to see the end of unfunded state mandates that tax local governments. I will be there to support local governments and they will have my support.”
While similar about their views on education, the two candidates have very different stances on the role of “big government” in terms of galvanizing support of education and tackling life after COVID, with Glenn believing the pandemic will last well into 2022 and Johnson believing that now is the time to move forward.
