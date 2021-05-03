Former State Rep. Jim Glenn has been appointed to the state Commission on Human Rights.
Glenn, who twice represented the 13th House District and is also a former Owensboro city commissioner, was appointed to the Commission on Human Rights earlier this year by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Glenn attended his first meeting in April. Glenn is filling an unexpired term that became vacant when Alma Randolph resigned from the commission in March.
“They contacted me about three weeks ago, and they asked me about two different commissions,” Glenn said last week. He was contacted again about being appointed to the Human Rights Commission, and attended his first meeting as a commission member on April 15, he said.
The Commission on Human Rights has a staff that investigates complaints of discrimination and civil rights violations. The staff presents its findings to commissioners for rulings on whether was discriminated against under the Kentucky Civil Rights Act.
Glenn, a retired professor at Owensboro Community & Technical College, said the commission members are largely made up of people with advanced degrees. “Over 50% of the members on the commission have masters or doctorate degrees,” he said.
The meetings are very involved for commissioners. “The first hearing they did was 157 pages,” Glenn said. “We met for four complete hours.”
When he was approached about the commission, Glenn said he was interested in joining and getting back into public service.
“I believe in the people in the state of Kentucky,” he said. Being on the commission “allows me to give back to the people of the state.”
Glenn, 74, said his experience will be helpful as a commissioner.
“I have traveled to five continents,” Glenn said.”... I have been to every large city in the U.S.
“When it comes to human rights, I have been exposed to a lot of people.”
