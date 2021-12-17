Owensboro City Commissioner Bob Glenn has filed for a new term of office.
Glenn was first elected to the commission in 2012, and was mayor pro tem from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, Glenn chose not to run for reelection and instead ran an unsuccessful bid for state senator.
Glenn was reelected to the commission in 2020. Glenn is the second city commission candidate to file for the 2022 race, along with former commissioner Pam Smith-Wright.
