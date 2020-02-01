Rep. Jim Glenn has filed a bill that would, if approved, exempt people 100 years old or older from state income taxes.
House Bill 139 has been assigned to the House’s Appropriations and Revenue Committee but has not yet been called for consideration.
Glenn, an Owensboro Democrat, said Friday the idea from the bill came from his physician, whose mother-in-law is 100 and lives out of the country.
“She doesn’t have to pay taxes anymore,” Glenn said. “I said, ‘That’s a good idea.’ ”
An impact statement on the bill prepared by the Legislative Research Commission said the fiscal impact of the bill, if approved, would be minimal for the state.
Glenn said people who are 100 years old or older have already paid their share of taxes over the course of their lives.
“You worked all your life and paid taxes,” Glenn said. “You’ve done what you need to do for society.
“I’m just trying to help out,” Glenn said, adding that the number of people living to be 100 years old or older is increasing. The LRC report on the bill said, in 2010, there were 596 centenarians in Kentucky and that centenarians made up 0.02% of the population of the United States.
“There are already exemptions” for people over age 65, Glenn said. “... This way, they have a chance to get a little bit back.”
Glenn also filed House Bill 140, which would designate bourbon the “official state spirit of Kentucky.” That bill was assigned to the House State Government Committee.
“Owensboro has two bourbon distilleries” and is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Glenn said. The bourbon industry is also a job creator in the state, he said.
“We ship bourbon across the country and overseas,” he said. The state’s distilleries “pump money into the state.”
“For me, I’m just trying to identify a product that has been good for the state,” Glenn said. “I’m just trying to honor something to the state that’s positive … I’m proud of it.”
