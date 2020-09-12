City officials are hoping the Glover H. Cary Bridge lighting project is fully completed in about a month.
The $1.9 million project is being spearheaded by Madisonville-based Groves Electrical Services. As of Friday, the west-facing side of the bridge had been completed with Groves diligently working to complete the side facing east, said Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager.
“Relatively speaking, we are hoping for the project to be completed by the middle of October,” he said. “The project is definitely sensitive to the weather. It is not like working in a building where crews can be nimble and focus on other aspects of an indoor project. The lighting project is all out in the open. We have had a lot of rain this summer, but have been fortunate for the past week. Hopefully, Mother Nature will work with us.”
Hancock expects that work on the east side of the bridge will go more quickly, given that Groves was able to troubleshoot any potential issues through their work on the west side.
“They have perfected the process and now the work is going much faster,” he said. “They have mounted the transformer and are running thousands of feet of conduit as they hook up the lights and update the computer system that will control the color schemes.”
It has been a long time coming with the community stepping in at times to donate money for the project and offering continued support, said Mayor Tom Watson.
“We are definitely going to have an event to memorialize the finished product,” he said. “I am hoping to have something up in honor of David Edds Jr. He was really a driving force for this project and he recently passed. It is important to have something to honor him and his dedication to this community.”
As of now, there isn’t a solid date set for celebrating the completion of the project, but there is definitely a plan in the works, said Hancock.
“Our plan is to do an event quickly after the project is completed,” he said. “(Owensboro Director of Public Events) Tim Ross and I have been working on multiple ideas and scenarios to adjust for any COVID restrictions. We are expecting a solid crowd, so we want to make sure we are in compliance with the state’s recommendations. It has been a long time in the making to get to where we are. As we get closer, we will give the public plenty of notice about any event so that they have time to plan.
“We want a grand celebration to set it off as we turn it on. I think the community will be proud of the results. I really want to thank (Assistant City Engineer) Dirk Dooper. He has been boots on the ground for this and managing the day-to-day of the project and has done a fabulous job.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
