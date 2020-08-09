Owensboro Community & Technical College will now be offering its GO CAREERS program virtually.
GO CAREERS is modeled after the school’s GO FAME program, which provides a work and learn environment for students interested in being trained and working in a medical assisting career or in business administration. Students attend classes while also being paired with businesses in the area to train them in an apprenticeship-style environment.
The degree can be completed by attending class two mornings a week online with a live instructor interface. Participants will graduate from the program in five semesters with a degree that is transfer-ready.
The next GO CAREERS cohort begins in September and will graduate in the spring of 2022.
A former GO CAREERS student who worked as an administrative assistant to David Little, US Bank executive vice president of consumer banking & business operations. He said the program was intriguing for the company, as it was a way to prepare students for careers in finance in the same method that students are skilled in careers in manufacturing in the GO FAME program.
“We remain focused on developing future leaders in our operations and GO CAREERS blends the job success and development with the educational knowledge and experience to build our leaders right here in Owensboro,” he said.
Madison Silvert, Malcolm Bryant Corporation president, said being involved in GO CAREERS is a “life-changing experience” for his employees, and improves “not only their value to us as an organization, but their value to themselves.”
Antione Smith-Rouse, OCTC’s Workforce Solutions employer liaison/career navigator, said the program allows most students to graduate debt-free, and that it also can benefit dislocated, furloughed or underemployed people interested in “skilling up.”
“If a student is willing to do the work, then we will do our best to try and put an aid package together,” Smith-Rouse said. “This model includes services that help students get in, stay in and complete the program on time.”
For more information about the GO CAREERS contact Smith-Rouse at 606-278-0209 or email at antoine.smithrouse@kctcs.edu.
