Owensboro Community & Technical College is currently seeking recruits for its upcoming GO FEMALES/GO FAME cohorts that begin Oct. 26.
GO FEMALES, which stands for Greater Owensboro Facilitating Equitable Manufacturing and Leadership Educational Solutions, and GO FAME, or the Greater Owensboro Advanced Manufacturing Education, are both work-and-learn model programs that have been highly successful. The programs, which can be likened to apprenticeship-style programs, allow for students to work on the job at a sponsorship company, while also training for their certifications.
In 2018, Owensboro Community & Technical College was awarded a $523,171 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education program, with an ultimate goal of increasing the number of females participating in manufacturing training programs, and careers. The project’s director, Sheri Plain, said that women make up 44% of technical students enrolled at OCTC. The school has been working to increase that number with its GO FEMALES program, which is a product of the grant and project.
The first cohort launched in 2019 with 20 women who were employed at UniFirst Corporation in Owensboro.
Traditionally, GO FAME is an 18-month program in which students work at a participating company at least three days a week and attend classes two days a week. However, this upcoming cohort of students will take place two half-days a week because all of the lecture courses and general education courses are offered online.
This upcoming cohort will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Upon successful completion of the program, students earn an associate of applied science degree as an advanced manufacturing technician.
Antoine Smith-Rouse, OCTC’s GO FAME success coach, said this program is a good opportunity for anyone interested in manufacturing who needs to “upgrade their skills.”
Class time will be spent on mastering technical skills needed in the workplace, he said, and support systems will be in place for students who need help navigating their online coursework.
Smith-Rouse also said that all students who participated in the most recent GO FAME cohort were offered jobs with their participating employer.
He said the available slots for this upcoming cohort of GO FEMALES/GO FAME students will hopefully help to fill gaps for local employers.
“We have new employers reaching out to us to be a part of GO FAME and expand their workforce,” he said.
Participants in these programs are also eligible for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which is sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery. The scholarship covers 100% tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying students.
Applications are open, and interested students can apply at https://edc.owensboro.com/go-fame- application/.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Smith-Rouse via email at Antoine.SmithRouse@kctcs.edu or text/call 606-278-0209 for more information.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
