The Owensboro Community & Technical College’s GO FEMALES program has been awarded scholarships from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Cabinet to ensure participants can work toward their accreditation in the summer of 2020.
GO FEMALES, which stands for Greater Owensboro Facilitating Equitable Manufacturing and Leadership Educational Solutions, is a program designed for incumbent female workers in the manufacturing industry. The program launched in 2019 with 19 women who work for Unifirst Corporation. Through the program, the women work toward advancing their careers in manufacturing through an associate’s degree in industrial maintenance.
The first year of the program was partially funded through a grant from the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education program, as well as Work Ready Kentucky Scholarships. However, after the spring semester, some of those funds were expended.
That is when the Cabinet of Workforce and Economic Development saw the need and awarded the program’s participants with $21,000 to continue courses through the summer semester. More than half of the GO FEMALES participants depend on scholarships to complete the program.
Sheri Plain, project director for the program, said the project was born from area business owners’ concern for having skilled employees to fill maintenance technicians. From that concern also grew the area’s GO FAME program, but through the process, OCTC’s Workforce Solutions division, as well as areas of industry, realized hardly any female employees were interested in working in manufacturing, and those that were were unable to advance in their degrees.
“The employers working with us all realized that an untapped resource in their organization was the female incumbent workers. Some have been there anywhere from two to 18 years,” Plain said.
She said through a year’s worth of research and speaking to the females currently working in manufacturing they learned that the most common barriers standing between those employees and advancing their careers were money and time to take courses.
“This program is designed for people who are working full time in manufacturing who would really like to develop this skill, this credential, so they can advance,” Plain said. “We developed a program that was offered at Unifirst. Unifirst is generous enough they gave them eight hours of paid work release time to attend classes on site at the company. We bring all the training equipment and the training instructors right inside Unifirst production facility. We teach both technical courses and general education courses there.”
The entire program is expected to take two years per cohort, but Plain said the COVID-19 closures might slow things down a little. Organizers are hopeful to begin another cohort in the program this fall.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the school is grateful for the support from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Cabinet.
“Particularly in these challenging times these funds will ensure these students continue in the program and reach their goals, creating a more skilled and diverse workforce,” Williams said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.