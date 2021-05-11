Owensboro Community & Technical College is in the process of recruiting for its next GO FEMALES cohort, and specifically wants local high school graduates to consider the chance to participate in the work and learn program that offers scholarship opportunities.
GO FEMALES, which stands for Greater Owensboro Facilitating Equitable Manufacturing and Leadership Educational Solutions, is a program designed for incumbent female workers in the manufacturing industry. It is an option for GO FAME, which is the Greater Owensboro Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. The program launched in 2019 with 20 women who work for Unifirst Corporation. Through the program, the women work toward advancing their careers in manufacturing through an associate’s degree in industrial maintenance.
The next cohort will begin in August.
The program follows the GO FAME model, enrolling students in a work and learn advanced manufacturing technician degree program that lasts 18 months. Participants attend classes three days a week and work at a sponsored company two days a week.
Students who complete the program earn an associate’s degree of applied science in advanced manufacturing.
Antoine Smith-Rouse, WorkForce Solutions employer liaison and career navigator with OCTC, said that while the program is called GO FEMALES, all underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply.
Through the next cohort, there are opportunities for students to go through the program at no cost.
“The great thing about Kentucky is we have what’s called the WorkReady Scholarship, which is a sector-based scholarship, not an income-based scholarship,” Smith-Rouse said. “It covers 100% of tuition, but doesn’t cover books and fees.”
The program now is offering scholarships to those that qualify that will cover the remainder of costs, Smith-Rouse said.
GO FEMALES’ first cohort was aimed at incumbent workers currently in the field of advanced manufacturing.
Smith-Rouse said that the program is expanding to focus on recent high school graduates because “they are the next generation.”
“We are targeting those seniors in high school now with the hopes they will consider this,” he said.
There is often a misconception about advanced manufacturing, and Smith-Rouse and others at OCTC are working to share the reality of what ultimately is a great career, he said.
For more information about this program visit owensboro.kctcs.edu/workforce-solutions/gofame/.
Those who are interested in this program must fill out an application at OCTC, and an application for the program, which can be found at edc.owen sboro.com/go-females- application/.
For more information contact Smith-Rouse at antoine.smithrouse@kctcs.edu or call 606-278-0209.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.