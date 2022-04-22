The five finalists who will be competing for a $5,000 grand prize in the upcoming Greater Owensboro GO Pitch Competition on May 5 have been announced.

Hosted by the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation and the Small Business Development Center, the “Shark Tank”-style competition is designed to help local business people and entrepreneurs get a leg up in developing their business.

“We had lots of good entries, I think we had 16 that submitted business plans, so it was really tough to narrow it down,” said Brad Davis, vice president of business development for the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.

The businesses that will pitch for the grand prize are:

• Art Lab Owensboro, owned by Amy Burgan.

Art Lab Owensboro provides high-quality art and STEM activities to children in an environment conducive to experiential learning and individual growth. Burgan is an educator who has created and sold her own art for 15 years.

• Benchsmart Benches, owned by Daniel Flick, Noah Clark and Preston Smith.

Daviess County High School seniors Flick, Clark and Smith have created a bench that allows individuals to charge their devices through solar-powered electronic chargers. The concept stems from society’s increased reliance on technology, the need for more renewable energy and people’s urge to go outside while having responsibilities that keep them online.

• Mindful Mushrooms, owned by Jill Taylor and Gillian Grant.

Trained in the study of mycology, Taylor and Grant have been cultivating small harvests of culinary and medicinal mushrooms and would like to expand their business by offering additional products, such as supplements. The pair envisions selling their gourmet mushrooms to local restaurants and grocery stores.

• Sundance & Sam Books, owned by Molly McCarroll.

Sundance & Sam Books aims to help Owensboro’s readers explore, connect and create by combining an independent bookstore with the a local coffee shop or neighborhood pub. McCarroll would like to create a venue where reading is a joy.

• Tiki Lab, owned by Daniel and Maria Keaveny.

The concept for Tiki Lab is a tropical tiki-themed bar serving premium quality drinks and a light menu in a relaxed island vibe atmosphere. The bar will be located in downtown Owensboro. Tiki Lab would also offer bartending classes and event rental space. Daniel Keaveny is a nationally-recognized bartender, and both owners have degrees in the Culinary Arts and Nutrition.

Davis said that when reviewing applications, judges were looking for business plans and the potential for the product or service to be something unique, or solving a problem or providing a service that is not available.

During the competition, contestants will have seven minutes to make their business pitch. The judges will then have five minutes to ask questions. An overall winner will be announced at the close of the event.

“We are very excited for the event, and we are glad that something like this is being done in Owensboro and hopefully even beyond the event, it will help kind of spur those people who are possibly thinking about starting a business,” Davis said. “We we want new businesses created and new jobs created within the community.”